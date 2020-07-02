STICKNEY, ILLINOIS — Dorothy Mae Scott, 90, of Stickney, Illinois, formerly of Russellville, Alabama, passed away June 27, 2020. A native of Franklin County, she was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held today, July 2, 2020, at Shady Grove Cemetery, Liberty Hill, at 1:00 p.m.Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Ms. Scott is survived by daughters, Lynda Pabsiak and Kathy Chasen (Mark); sister, Elise Swinney (Charles) and brothers, William “Bill” Jackson (Rhoda), Howard Jackson (Jo) and Elmer Jackson (Kay); grandchildren, Danny Hill, Krista Chasen and fiancé Russ Zagorski, and James Chasen; great-grandchildren, Trenton Hill and Addison and Ethan Chasen, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Rodell Scott; parents, Sidney and Mary Devaney Jackson; son, Roger Waldrep and three siblings.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
