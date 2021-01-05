MASSILLON, OHIO — Dorothy Mae Shook Orman, 94, Massillon, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery.
Dorothy was a volunteer at Aultman Hospital and was involved in Junior Achievement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Ralph Shook; daughter, Cheryl Robinson; a host of brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, David M. Daniel.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Daniel; grandchildren, Seth D. Daniel (Morgan) and Melissa Daniel Howard (Chris); sister, Ethel Henderson; and great-grandchildren, Christian and Jackson.
Dorothy’s family will serve as pallbearers.
