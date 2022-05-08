PHIL CAMPBELL — Dorothy Mae Thompson Davis, 85, died May 6, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 pm. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

