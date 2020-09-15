FLORENCE — Dorothy Malone McCollum, 98, died September 12, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. She was the widow of Edward H. McCollum.

