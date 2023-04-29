MUSCLE SHOALS — It is with sadness that the family of Dorothy Faye Mann Wallace announces her peaceful passing on April 27, 2023, at the age of 82. She was a long-time residence of Cherokee, AL and a member of the First Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you