HUNTSVILLE — April 3, 1926 - June 17, 2019 — Dorothy Marie Thompson, 93, of Huntsville, passed away Monday.
Survivors include son, Joe Kent of Huntsville; brother, Billy Amos; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Gary Kent.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Bethsaida Baptist Church, Russellville. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Reverend Stanley Hargett officiating. Burial will be in the adjacent cemetery. (www.laughlinservice.com)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
