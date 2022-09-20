FLORENCE — Dorothy Marie Willis, 92, of Florence, passed away September 16, 2022. She was the oldest member of Petersville Church of Christ. She loved her family and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 11:30-1 p.m. at Petersville Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church with Sonny Owens and Doug Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Estelle Olive Irons; husband, Robert Willis; son, Bill Willis; brother, Tommy Irons; and sister, Frances McCorkle.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Watkins (Charles), and Donna Kamauoha (Laakea); grandchildren, Leilani Pewitt (Jeff), Jana Kruse (Rich), Malia Grubbs (Tim), Ashley Watkins, Torey Kamauoha, Brandon Kamauoha, Alesha Jefferies (Justin), and Stephanie Lanier (Corey); great-grandchildren, Shelby Petty (Brandon), Trent Pewitt, Jake Grubbs, Connor Kruse, Cooper Grubbs, Caitlyn Kruse, Cassidee Jefferies, Logan Jefferies, and Elijah Lanier; and great-great grandchild, Rayne Petty.
Pallbearers will be Andy Griffith, Jeff Pewitt, Rich Kruse, Tim Grubbs, Justin Jefferies, and Corey Lanier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Trent Pewitt, Jake Grubbs, Connor Kruse, Cooper Grubbs, Brad McCorkle, Scott Irons, and Glenn Dupuy.
Special thanks to Columbia Cottage and special caregivers, Lamonica Thompson and Angel Cooke, and Amedisys Hospice and Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alex Gear Mission in care of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, 1207 Sherrod Avenue, Florence, AL 35630.
