GREENHILL — Dorothy Louise Matthews, 84, of Greenhill, AL, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Matthews was a native of Florence, AL, born July 10, 1937, to the late Alexander Newt Gray and Maggie Lena Bush Gray. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a lifelong member of Shiloh Church of Christ, and retired from Lauderdale County Board of Education after many years of service.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Roger Matthews and wife Vicki of Greenhill, AL and David Matthews and wife Sherri of Greenhill, AL; daughters, Pam DesRuisseaux and husband Mike of Greenhill, AL and Carol Harrison and husband Jeff of Greenhill, AL; eight grandchildren, Robin Littlefield, Ryan Matthews, Amanda Davis, Jay, Lee, and Beau Harrison, Adam Matthews, and Taylor White; 12 great-grandchildren, Grace, Shelton, Cole, Katelyn, Eli, Hayleigh, Cassidy, Gage, Greyson, Leni, Maylee, and Zelda; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Fulton Robert Matthews; parents, Alexander Newton Gray and Maggie Lena Bush Gray; and siblings, Effie Hayes, Audrey Riley, Virgie Killen, Pauline Foust, Bonnie Jenkins, Augazella Owen, Jean Kelley, Clarence “Bill” Gray, Louis Gray and infant twin brothers.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 15, 2021, from noon-3:00 p.m., at Shiloh Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., at the church, with Howell Bigham and McKinley Pate officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Davis, Ryan Matthews, Adam Matthews, Jay Harrison, Lee Harrison, and Beau Harrison. Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Best, Gage Matthews, and Shelton Davis.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the special ladies that so lovingly cared for our mother-Leslie Purser, Gloria Whitehead, Becki Nobles, Judy May, Tina Stults, Anita Evans, Amy Mahers, Gail Bretherick, Bobbie Willard, Judy Rogers, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. We would also like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Jr. and his staff, Dr. William H. Heaton, Kindred Home Health, and Shoals Hospice for the special care shown to our mother.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
