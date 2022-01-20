MOULTON — Dorothy McBride Burden, 88, Moulton, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 21, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Jimmy Meek officiating. A private committal service will be held for the family at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Dorothy was a member of Abbie Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Burden; parents, L.T. and Betty McBride; brothers, Raymond McBride and Tommy McBride; and sister-in-law, Christine Osborn.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Judith B. Armor (Jerry) of Moulton; brothers-in-law, Daniel Burden and Bobby Burden; sisters-in-law, Sandra McBride, Doris Johnson, Nancy Burden, Dorothy Faye Burden, Carol Finch, and Mary Kay Burden; nephew, Chris McBride, and nieces, Valerie Drummonds and Beverly Dexter.
Pallbearers are Andy Burden, Garland Burden, Wesley Burden, Randy Davenport, Darryl Johnson, Chris McBride, Charles Simmons and Corey Uhlman.
The family offers special thanks to Dorothy’s sitters, Dorothy Faye Burden, Holly Gibson, Tamatha Hood, Doris Johnson, Teresa Preston, Malinda Rampley, and Donna Standridge, as well as the staffs of Home Health Care, Kindred at Home Hospice, and Southern Care / New Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abbie Baptist Church, 1525 Shaw Road, Leighton, AL 35646.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
