TOWN CREEK — Dorothy Mitchell, 72, died May 10, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion MB Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 12-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

