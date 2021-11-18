ST. JOSEPH, TN

Dorothy Marie Moore, 74, died November 17, 2021. Visitation will be held November 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

