CULLMAN — Dorothy Murphy, 92, formerly of Russellville, died November 21, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.