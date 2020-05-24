FLORENCE
Dorothy Ruth Whiting, age 90, of Florence, passed away May 22, 2020. She was born in Toronto, Canada on February 13, 1930.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 70 years, James C. Whiting; children, Katherine (Earl) Townsend, Marilyn (Pete) Bowling, and Stephen J. Whiting; grandchildren, Katherine Ashley Townsend, Michael, Matthew and Nicholas Bowling; great-grandchildren, Case Townsend and Hope and Faith Jennings.
A private service is being held by the family. Spry-Williams Funeral Home is directing.
