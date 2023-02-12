F.2.12.23 Dorothy Smith.jpg
TOWN CREEK — Dorothy Smith, 85, of Town Creek, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at The Cottage of the Shoals in Tuscumbia. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery in Town Creek.

