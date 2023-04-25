F 4.25.23 Dorothy Kennemer.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Dorothy Sockwell Kennemer, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Reverend Mark Parris will officiate.

