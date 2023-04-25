TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Dorothy Sockwell Kennemer, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Reverend Mark Parris will officiate.
Dorothy was born in Colbert County on August 7, 1926, to the late John Bell and Bertie Mitchell Sockwell. She graduated Deshler High School in 1943 at the age of 16 and enrolled in the University of Alabama. While in college. Dorothy served as a two-time president of Alpha Chi Omega, a member of Phi Upsilon Omicron, home economics honorary sorority, and was the first woman tapped for the Mortar Board at the University of Alabama. She met her husband “Mac” while in Tuscaloosa and graduated in 1947. They were married in 1948, and together they built a wonderful life and a tremendous family.
Dorothy believed in philanthropy. She served as secretary in numerous churches, and for many agencies. Dorothy was a founding member and volunteer of Colbert Caring Center. She was a life sustaining member of the Muscle Shoals District Service League (Junior League of the Shoals) and was a member of the Tennessee Valley Art Association. Dorothy was a faithful member of Tuscumbia First Methodist Church. She was also a lifelong avid fan of Crimson Tide Football.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Maclin S. Kennemer, and her brother, Leon Sockwell.
Those left to mourn Dorothy’s passing include her children, James C. Kennemer and wife, Nancy, Jane K. Thatcher and husband, Gary, and John M. Kennemer and wife, Lacey; grandchildren, Jason L. Thatcher and wife, Anita, James C. Kennemer II and wife, Lindsay, Lindsay K. Hackney and husband, Mitchell, Benjamin J. Thatcher, Emory K. Shealy and husband, Whitt, Juliana L. Thatcher, and Parker R. Kennemer; great-grandchildren, Jenna L. Thatcher, Jordan L. Thatcher, and Etta W. Kennemer; and her husband’s extended family in Athens and Huntsville, Alabama, as well as a host of lifelong friends.
The family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care of Felicia Davis-Gunn, of Brothers Keeper, and the staff of The Pearl of the Shoals Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Colbert Caring Center (102 North Water St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674) Tennessee Valley Art Association (511 North Water St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674) Helen Keller Public Library (511 North Main St., Tuscumbia, AL 35674) or Tuscumbia Education Foundation (303 North Commons St. East, Tuscumbia, AL 35674).
