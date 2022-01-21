LEIGHTON — Dorothy Faye Staggs 87, of Leighton, Alabama passed away January 19, 2022. The services will be held at Midway Freewill Baptist Church, January 22, 2022. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. at the church with service beginning at 2 p.m. Brother Jimmy Shields and Brother Bobby Rich will be officiating. Burial will follow in Gargis Cemetery.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Arlan Staggs; infant son, Carlan Staggs; daughter, Beth Staggs and grandson, Stephen Ayers.
She is survived by her daughters, June Vandiver (Robert) Dale Stevens and Carla Allen (Charles, Jr); bonus daughter, Pam Clement; a sister, Jane Hairrell; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Midway Freewill Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Special thanks to Donna Hendrix for her loving care.
