ATHENS — Dorothy Marie Stepp, 94, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Services will be Saturday, August 19, 4:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be Saturday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you