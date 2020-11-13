FLORENCE — Dorothy Stogner, 87, died November 11, 2020. Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Trump bans US investment in Chinese military-linked firms
- North Korea waging propaganda-heavy, 80-day labor campaign
- Colts grab AFC South tiebreaker by beating Titans 34-17
- India's festive mood raises fears of surge of coronavirus
- Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi's party control
- Ryan Tepera? Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher
- Moving forward is new Colbert superintendent's priority
- Shoals athletes make plans official
Most Read
Articles
- Authorities raid Barnes Pharmacy
- Big jump reported in Shoals area COVID-19 cases
- Pharmacy license suspended pending hearing
- Convicted murderer among parole cases this week
- Jury selection goes well in coliseum
- Cotton picker fire
- TVA employee faces voyeurism charge
- Witness says he saw defendant shoot victim
- Man in custody following standoff in Florence
- Former Ramada Inn could be transformed into apartment housing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Carson Emmett Wampler
- Christian churches mirror country's political division
- Colbert School System seeking unitary status
- Authorities raid Barnes Pharmacy
- Leighton man jailed on attempted murder charge
- Big jump reported in Shoals area COVID-19 cases
- Sherry Ann Smith Grissom
- Pharmacy license suspended pending hearing
- Folksy dancer has 200K internet followers
- AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2
Images
Videos
Commented
- Is this what you want for the US? (16)
- Don't change history for some malcontents (7)
- A test for those supporting abortions (3)
- Who stands up for the unborn? (3)
- Name calling's an indicator of character (3)
- The monument must be relocated (2)
- You Said It (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Shoals election turnout: nearly 70K (1)
- You said it (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented