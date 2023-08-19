RUSSELLVILLE — Dorothy Trapp Taylor, age 87, passed away August 18, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, August 20,2023 from noo-2 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment in Union Hill Cemetery. Visit www.pinkardfh.com to leave condolences for the family.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you