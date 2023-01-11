F.1.11.23 Dorothy Thomas.jpg

FLORENCE — Dorothy V. Thomas, 89, of Florence, passed away January 10, 2023, at her residence. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and a member of Johnson Crossroads Church.

