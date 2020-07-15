Pasadena, California — Dorothy Waits Luster Patterson, 90, formerly of Florence, passed away on May 28, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Affectionately call “Dot,” she was the oldest of three children born to the late John Louis Waits and Sarah Waits Southard on October 6, 1929. She grew up in the Stewart Springs and Westside areas with her brother, “Chick” and younger sister, Mary Catherine. After graduation from Burrell High School in 1948, she moved to New York. She later married her high school sweetheart, Frank Luster, and settled in Detroit, Michigan where they reared their only child, Larry. They suffered a great loss when Larry was killed in military service in Vietnam.
Dot was employed at Receiving Hospital as a laboratory technician for 35-plus years. Her pleasant personality, kind disposition and efficiency garnered many special requests from patients “to have her do their lab work.” Dorothy retired with accolades for her faithful service of caring for others. She then relocated to California where she received excellent care and support from her niece, Brenda Moses.
Annually, Dot visited her hometown for school reunions and the W.C. Handy Festival. She could be seen marching with participants in the Handy parade with her brightly decorated umbrella. She loved her family, her classmates and friends in Florence and they in turn, loved her. She was always attractively dressed, witty and outgoing - never met a stranger. Dot will be greatly missed!!!
In addition to her parents, son and his father, she is predeceased by her husband, John Patterson; stepfather, Olom Southard; and sister, Mary Catherine Price. She is survived by her dear brother, John “Chick” Waits and sister-in-law, Mattie Waits of Florence; nieces, Brenda Moses and Bridget Price; nephew, Wayne Price, a close cousin, Bennie Ruth Waits of St. Louis, MO and a host of friends in Michigan, California and Alabama.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was no public memorial service. The ashes of Dorothy Waits Patterson have been deposited at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Florence. May her soul rest in peace!!
