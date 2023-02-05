F.2.5.23 Dorothy Clanton.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Dorothy Kathleen Davis Clanton, 90, of Florence, passed away February 3, 2023. Visitation will be today, Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with James Paul Nobles officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you