FLORENCE — Dorothy Kathleen Davis Clanton, 90, of Florence, passed away February 3, 2023. Visitation will be today, Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with James Paul Nobles officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Clanton was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Clanton; parents, Will and Feby Davis; brothers, Ledford, Billy, James, Johnny and Bobby Davis; and sisters, Christine Nobles Gist, Hassie Franks, and Gertie May.
She is survived by her sons, Buford Clanton (Brenda Gail), Johnny Clanton (Teresa) all of Florence; and Willie B. Clanton, Jr. (Tammie) of Killen; daughters, Nancy Fielder (Oddis), Cathy Golden (Argel), Audrey Watkins (Rickey), Beatrice Burchell (Richard) all of Florence; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Clanton, Perry Clanton, Chris Fielder, Jeff Fielder, Aaron Burchell, Greg Burchell, Robert Ray, and Jody Clanton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Hubbard, Tracy Watkins, and Jayme Dolan.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented