ROGERSVILLE — Dorris Ann Wright, 86, of Rogersville, died Monday, January 4, 2021, at her residence.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside for the family will take place at Barnett Cemetery with Drew Edwards officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Wright was a member of the Elgin Hills Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Wright; infant son, Don Wright; parents, Marion and Mary Taylor; sister, Mary Frances Marston (Herb); sister-in-law, Edith Williams (Alton); brother-in-law, Glen Wright (Sarah).
Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughters, Denise Howard (Ronnie), Donna Collier (Phil), Debbie Thigpen (Oneal), and Dorinda Littrell (Benny); grandchildren, Rondi McCord (Joel), Brooke Edwards (Drew), Britney Whitaker (Eric), Mitchell Collier (Holley), Dana Sledge (Daniel), Craig Thigpen (Hannah), Kelsey Smith (Brad), and Kaley Plunkett (Joey); great-grandchildren, Railey and Callie McCord, Emma, Andrew, Carson, and Madelyn Edwards, Easton and Brody Whitaker, Kami and Banks Collier, Ellie, Owen, and Cooper Sledge, Nealee and Grady Thigpen, Aria and Luka (on the way) Smith, and Knox Plunkett; sister, Ruby Urban; brother-in-law, Landis Wright (Nancy); many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of North Alabama, Mallorie, Lindsay, Lisa, Stephanie, and Stacey, and her special caregivers, Liz, Willene, Katrina, and Linda.
