Dortha B. Graves, 90 of Florence, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was retired from Monarch Tile and was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Greenview Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. with Gary Reagan officiating.
Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Graves; parents, Clifford and Nellie Mae Devaney; sisters, Hazel Cole and Louise Sweicicki; brothers, Horace, Leighton, and Herbert Wayne Devaney. She is survived by a son, Jeffery Graves (Carmen); daughters, Debra Goode (Donald) and Beverly Graves; sisters, Sue Reagan (Gary) and Martha Riddick; eight grandchildren; 13 great children; and one great-great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Burbank, Ron Ultz, Brittney Goode, Matthew Goode, Jason Goode, and Zack Graves
Mother’s passions were her flowers, church family, music, and little children. She loved to read and work puzzles. She will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to Sharon at Macy’s Central Hair Salon.
