LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Dortha Elizabeth Hollis, 89, died June 28, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. She was of the Church of Christ faith.
