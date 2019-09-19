FLORENCE — Dorthea Lee Wilson, 81 of Florence, AL passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was retired from the nursing staff at Florence Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Florence City Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey “Pete” Wilson; parents, Clarence and Lula Jones; and brother, Samuel Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Joni Wilson of Athens; stepson, Richard Wilson (Brenda) of Waynesboro, TN; grandchildren, Liam Jax Berryman, Alexandra Dalon Thompson, Wilson Brock Berryman, William Richard Wilson and Lindsey Shay Wilson Rambo; brothers, Turner Jones (Martha) of Florence, William B Jones (Carolyn) of Spring Hill, TN; and sisters, Mary Kephart (Jimmy), Pearl McFall (Jesse) and Helen Brown (Bobby), all of Florence.
