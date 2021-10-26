GRAVEL SPRINGS COMMUNITY — Dorthy Emerson, 83, died October 24, 2021. Visitation will be today at 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Church on Bull Mountain with burial in Shottsville Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

