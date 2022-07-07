IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Dorthy Fay Kelly Tidwell, 82, died July 5, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery She was a member of Iron City First Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.