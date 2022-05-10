RUSSELLVILLE — Dorthy Patrick, 62, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Dorthy was a Christian and a member of North Russellville Baptist Church. She was an ICU nurse for ten-plus years of loyal service with Moulton Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Johnny Patrick; mother, Nancy McDowell; children, Keith Patrick (Pettie), Marie Patrick, Greg Patrick; grandchildren, Madalan Howard (Sam), Tristan Patrick, Luke Patrick, Gage Stutts (Lauren), Chance Stutts; great-grandchildren, Eyla Howard Everly Howard, Ellie Jane Stutts and Tucker Stutts; brothers-in-law, David Patrick (Caroline), Kenny Patrick (Chris), Jerry Patrick (Linda), Jimmy Patrick; sisters-in-law, Judy Ory, Debbie Smith, Marilyn Bendall and Jane Patrick.
She was preceded in death by her father, James McDowell Sr.; brother, James McDowell Jr. and sister, Sandy Bolander.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Patrick, Keith Patrick, Jesse Bennett, David Patrick, Ricky Bendall and Greg Patrick.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations be made in Memory of Dorthy, to The American Lung Cancer Research Foundation, lcfamerica.org
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
