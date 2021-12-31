RED BAY — Dorvan Gober, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Generations of Red Bay. Dorvan was born in Atwood, AL. He was retired after being self-employed and was a cattle farmer. He was a member of Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church.
Services will be today, December 31, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay with Brother Steve Lindsay officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha Gober; a son, Robert Gober (Janeice); a daughter, Sheila Snider (Jerry); six grandchildren, Kevin Woodruff, Shonda Deaton, Adara Cromeans, Kristi Demonia, Jeff Wilemon, Harley Warmath; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Deaton, Cole Deaton, Landon Woodruff, Devin Woodruff and Sydney Wilemon; one great-great-grandchild, Jack Wyatt Woodruff; two brothers, Orville Gober (Charlene) and Ronald Gober (Claudette); two sisters, Marie Seal (Jimmy) and Shirley Springer and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dellie and Delma Scott Gober; two brothers, Lowell Gober and Waymon Gober and one sister, Fay Tate.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Woodruff, Scott Seal, L.T. Gober, Don McCalpin, Jeff Wilemon, Bobby McCalpin and Ricky Young.
Visitation will be today, December 31, 11-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
