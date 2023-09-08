F.9.8.23 Dorothy Kimbrough.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Dorothy “Dot” Fay Kimbrough was born on May 20, 1936, to Robert and Lula Mae Aycock and passed away on September 6, 2023, at the age of 87 with her family by her side. Visitation will be Saturday, September 9, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Dr. Seth Hood and Dr. Mike Sams officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

