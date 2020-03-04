FLORENCE — With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy “Dot” Lawson Johnston, a loving and devoted mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 1, 2020. Visitation will be today March 4, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will be at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Ben Siegel officiating. Burial will be in Greenview.
She was born in Florence, Al June 22, 1932 and has resided there most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelia and Elmer Lawson.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Jack Johnston, and children, Gary Johnston (Kelly), Renee York (Jim); sister to Linda McAdams (Jimmy) and John Lawson (Kathy); loving grandmother to Christina Carter, Blake York, Trey York (Amanda), Jace Johnston (Kim), Rusty Johnston, Maggie and Claire Webb; great-grandmother to Caroline and Cannon Carter, River and Fiona Johnston and Eila Renee York.
Dot was an avid gardener, canner, cook, camper, homemaker and a lifelong member of Glendale Church of Christ. Her family was always her greatest priority. Also, her joy in baking, evolved into her special “love language” and a gift of perfection for the recipient. Her love, warmth and generosity will be sorely missed.
Pallbearers will be Bo McAdams, Jace Johnston, Rusty Johnston, Trey York, Blake York, Jeff Lawson, Jonathan Frederick, and Terry Johnston.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented