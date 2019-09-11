FLORENCE — Dot Prestage of Florence, Alabama passed away September 9, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 12th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel officiated by Dwight Holley. A private graveside service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Dot loved spending time outdoors working in her yard and sitting on her deck looking at the creek. Some of her favorite times were spent spending time with her family. She cherished her time with her church family at Faith Church and spent many hours with the Classics sharing activities, outings, and trips. Dot volunteered with various organizations over the years including the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross and Safeplace. Her service earned her the privilege of being named a torch bearer for the 1996 Olympics as the torch traveled through the Shoals for the Atlanta games. She was also active with the Mother Singers of the Shoals and the Shoals Praise and Worship Choir.
Dot is preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Prestage; a daughter, Myra Quigley; her parents, Rube and Josephine Wallace; and three brothers, Thomas, Roy and Myron Wallace.
She is survived by her sons, Billy Prestage and wife, Beth of Killen, Richard W. Prestage and Rachel Stanfield of Killen, and Russell Prestage and wife, Dawn of Tuscumbia; her six grandchildren, Erin Whitten and husband, Matt, Blake Prestage and wife, Lindsey, Kyle Prestage, Jarrod Prestage, Clint Prestage and Anna Prestage; eight great-grandchildren, Sarah, Alston, Tanner, Nate, Blair, Lizzie, Finley and Amelia; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Blake Prestage, Kyle Prestage, Jarrod Prestage, Clint Prestage, Matt Whitten and Mike Curtis.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Green Oaks Inn for their exceptional and loving care for Dot over the last two years. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Ty Ashley. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com
Commented