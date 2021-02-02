FLORENCE — Willie Hue “Dot” Vance, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home on January 30, 2021. A graveside service is planned for today, February 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody’s Chapel Cemetery in Altoona, AL, with Reverend James Storie officiating. Williams Funeral Home is directing.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Vance; parents, Rosa and Dee Nix; sisters, Thelma Dee and Gladys; and brother, Paul.
Survivors include her son, Ronny (Jennifer); grandson, Steve (Lynnsee); great-grandson, Sawyer; niece, Patricia Fitzgerald (Ray); and nephew, Doug Gattis (Charlotte).
Dot loved animals and the outdoors. During her active life, she enjoyed many days water skiing, training and showing horses, square dancing, traveling the world, and spending time with family and friends.
She was retired from the Florence Police Department and was a member of the First Christian Church in Florence.
Many thanks to her special caregivers, Casey, Amy and Jody, as well as her neighbor and friend, Lisa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
