TRINITY — Dotsie “Dot” Dean Whisenant, 89, died August 15, 2023. Visitation will be today from to 1 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow 2:30 p.m. at Mountain Springs Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

