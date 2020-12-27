SHEFFIELD — Doug Aycock, 76, is remembered for his large heart and his gift of service. Doug retired as the Sheffield Police Chief after 37 years of service as an investigator, deputy, and police officer. His years of service are marked by a deep respect for and by the people he policed. Frantic mothers regularly called him late at night when their sons found their way to the city jail. His calm and understanding demeaner showed grace and compassion.
Doug mentored young officers and family with profound words of wisdom. Advice included “be kind,” “treat everyone fairly,” “spend time getting to know people,” and “always say hi.” He was not afraid to say, “I love you.” He followed his own advice, always taking time to listen, striking up conversations with strangers and finding connections often missed. He made time to check in on the many people he cared about.
Doug’s kindness was equaled by his sense of humor. His jokes were sometimes funny, but there were many and they were always kind. He is remembered for unexpected whip cream, good natured teasing, and many good friends. His sense of humor was contagious and elevated those around him. A lifelong fan of college football and country music, he admired more colorful characters like Willie Nelson and Lou Holtz. An avid reader, he immersed himself in the lives, thoughts, and stories of the world. He dreamed of a world where people cared about each other.
Remembering Doug requires an understanding of the many blessings he received. He was raised by a village of loving people including Bobbie Lou Graham, Bryce Graham, Rosanna Lewis, Nell Aycock, and his father Warren Aycock, who preceded him as the Sheffield Police Chief. He is preceded in death by two beloved nephews, Joey Lansdell and Bryce Graham III. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Patricia Aycock and a large extended family. His oldest daughter, Jane Lamb, is married to Patrick Lamb with three grandsons, Lucas, Spenser, and Graham. His youngest daughter, Carta Stanfield, is married to Todd Stanfield with one granddaughter, Margee Stanfield. He leaves behind five siblings: Lisa Graham, Bryce Graham, Robert Graham, Rita Stout, and Kenny Aycock. He is missed.
Due to COVID-19 and the health of family, services will be restricted to a small graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sheffield Public Library, 316 Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield, AL 35660, or the Bell Center for Early Intervention, 1700 29th Ct. South, Birmingham, AL 35209 (thebellcenter.org).
