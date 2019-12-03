FLORENCE — Howard Douglas “Doug” Baskins, 77, of Florence passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be today, December 3, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roger Houston and Rev. Kenny Baskins officiating. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Doug was a native of Lauderdale County and a member of Central Heights Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Eunice Baskins; brother, Tommy Baskins; infant sister, Doris Ann Baskins; special niece, Michelle Myhan; and nephews, Chris Murphy, Keith Woods and Derek Carter.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Baskins; son, Jason Douglas Baskins (Lynda); brothers, Johnny and Kenny Baskins; sisters, Margaret Bretherick and Mary Myhan; grandchildren, Alicia “Sweet Pea”, Aaron, and William Baskins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include grandson, Aaron and William Baskins and nephews, Shane, Jaden, and Gresham Carter, and Sam Juarez.
The family expresses special thanks to Kindred Hospice of Florence for their excellent care during Doug’s illness, and to their many friend and family.
Commented