BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI
Doug Enlow, 77, died June 30, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Old Union Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home directing.
