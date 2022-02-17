MUSCLE SHOALS — Doug Puckett, 70, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother J.D. Harrison will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was an avid deer hunter and competition Archer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Puckett, Jr.; and nephew, Dan Puckett.
He is survived by his mother, Kathelene Puckett; brother, Gary Puckett (Allison Stutts); and nephew, Josh Puckett.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
