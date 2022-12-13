MUSCLE SHOALS — Douglas “Big Doug’” Hunter, Sr., 81, died December 11, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Shirley Crittenden Hunter.

