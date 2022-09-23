ROGERSVILLE

Douglas Coleman Carlton, 82, passed away September 22, 2022 at NAMC. He was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ. He was born May 10, 1940 in Island Park, Michigan.

Doug is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shelby Cross Carlton; daughter, Deanna Carlton Hine (Tim); son, Shannon Carlton (Trish); four grandchildren, Ty and Emma Carlton, Katie Hine Kimbrell (Jake) and Lindy Hine Larsen (Kyle). Also, his special two great-granddaughters, Clara Kimbrell, Lyla Larsen and Miranda Shadrick which he claimed as a special granddaughter.

At Mr. Carlton’s request there will be no funeral service.

Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with the Carlton family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.