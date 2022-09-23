ROGERSVILLE
Douglas Coleman Carlton, 82, passed away September 22, 2022 at NAMC. He was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ. He was born May 10, 1940 in Island Park, Michigan.
Doug is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shelby Cross Carlton; daughter, Deanna Carlton Hine (Tim); son, Shannon Carlton (Trish); four grandchildren, Ty and Emma Carlton, Katie Hine Kimbrell (Jake) and Lindy Hine Larsen (Kyle). Also, his special two great-granddaughters, Clara Kimbrell, Lyla Larsen and Miranda Shadrick which he claimed as a special granddaughter.
At Mr. Carlton’s request there will be no funeral service.
