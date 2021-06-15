DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA — Douglas Drayton Robbins, age 78, of Douglasville passed away June 12, 2021. He was born in Sheffield, Alabama on April 5, 1943 to the late Stancil Robbins and the late Asalee Kidd Robbins. Doug attended Colbert County High School and the University of North Alabama. He served in the Old Guard in the Army and was awarded Distinguished Member of the Regiment by the Old Guard Association. He was a member of the American Legion Post 145, Sons of the American Legion, Riders of the American Legion, and the American Legion Honor Guard.
Doug will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Peggy and his children, Paula Romans (Tom), Wendy White (John), Steven Robbins (Rene). Papa will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Brianna, Jennifer, Jacob, Shelby, Aiden, Aubrea, and Liam. Doug will be missed by his sister, Glenda Patterson and sister-in-law, Glenda Robbins.
In addition to his parents, Doug was also predeceased by his sister, Easter Massengill; his brother, Gerald Robbins; and his grandson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, 12651 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134. Doug will be cremated and interred at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
A memorial gathering will be held at the American Legion Post 145 following visitation at 13141 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Doug to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, ATTN: St. Jude Gift Funds, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 143, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818
