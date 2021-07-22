LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Douglas E. Martin, 66, died July 19, 2021. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Burial will be in Summertown Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

