FLORENCE — Douglas E. McClure, 76, of Florence, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. His visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 11:30 - 1:00, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Darrell Pace officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Cemetery, Florence.
Mr. McClure was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Pearl McClure; father, Samuel Owen McClure; and brother, James Kenneth McClure.
He is survived by his brother, Samuel R. McClure (Mae); sisters, Shirley R. Vest (Jimmy), Marveline Fisher (Larry) and Margaret McClure King (Mike).
Nephews and cousins will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. McClure was loved dearly by all his family and friends and will surely be missed. Special thanks to the Mitchell Hollingsworth staff for the care that they provided to Mr. McClure, and to the many friends that he made there over the years.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented