WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE

Douglas Enoch Risner, 58, died December 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Cleo Ernest and Carrie Seal Lynn Risner. Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is assisting the family.

