ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL — Douglas Eugene Haddock, age 79, left his body on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He was the husband of Lana Diane Holland Haddock. They shared 55 years together.
Born in Florence, Alabama, he was the son of Vester Thomas Haddock and Mary Ethel Lewis Haddock. He became a Christian when he was ten years old. He graduated from Central High School and served in the Army Reserve. He became an Electrical Engineer by trade until he followed a call to full time Christian ministry. He served with Roloff Evangelistic Enterprises and later retired from Orlando Union Rescue Mission.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Apopka, Florida. He will be remembered for his quiet compassionate spirit, his dry sense of humor, and his impish love of mischief.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughter Kim Lanza and her husband Joe,; his daughter, Kristi Hunter; grandchildren, Scott Conduff, Jake Hunter, Coy Conduff, and Olivia Conduff; and his sister, Patricia Haddock.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vester and Ethel Haddock; and his siblings, Orlan Haddock, Jewel Davis, Clyde Haddock, Ruth Horton, and JB Haddock.
The funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at First Baptist Church of Apopka. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, Alabama.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Advent Health Hospice Care.
