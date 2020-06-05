SHEFFIELD — Douglas Floyd Bowling, 66, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, William D. Bowling and Dorothy L. Long, and sister, Paulette Armistead (Wayne).
He is survived by his daughters, Monica L Hollis (Jason) and Katie S. Thompson; brother, Ken Bowling (Sandy); and grandchildren, Averee and Sawyer Thompson, and Griffin and Carter Hollis.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented