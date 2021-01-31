FLORENCE — Douglas Leon Hayes, 72 of Florence, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. He retired from TVA and was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and served as an Usher. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., in Greenview Memorial Park, with Roger Houston and Tony Arnold officiating. The service will conclude with Military honors.
Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett Hayes and Mary Clemmons Hayes.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Hatton Hayes; sons, Thomas Hayes (Lynn), Richmond, VA and Billy Hayes (Johanna), Birmingham, AL; daughters, Kiya Sledge (Kris), Decatur and Madison Hayes, Florence, AL; brother, Ralph Hayes, Florence, AL grandchildren, Tristen Stawicki, Samantha Sledge, Savannah Hayes, Spencer Hayes, Noah Sledge, and Sydney Hayes; great grandchild, Charlie McCrary.
Douglas Hayes, my dad and hero, adopted his first two of four children in 1978. He and my mom saved two little boys from a life of continuous foster homes and allowed us to have known what a true home could be. He never stopped giving to foster children over the years, having felt his warmth and love. All were given chances they would not otherwise have.
My dad never met a stranger and was always up just listening to one’s troubles. Sometimes advice was given but not judgement. He was my dad when no other dad wanted us, a gentle giant of a man, who walked with God. We loved him.
God bless and hold this beautiful husband, father and human being.
