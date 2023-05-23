GREENHILL — John Douglas Hill, Sr., of Greenhill, AL, passed away May 21, 2023, at his residence. He was an auto parts salesman and manager and a member of Stutts Road Church of Christ. He was a devoted family man who loved and cherished his extensive family. He enjoyed collecting antiques and pottery and spending time with his two cats, Bear and Princess.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Faye Shelton Hill; sons, Jeff Hill and John Hill; daughters, Angelia Barnett and Kristal Hughes; grandchildren, Jason Isbell (Amanda), Chantry Barnett, Heath Buchanan (Virginia), Haley Buchanan, Shelbey Hughes, Skyler Hughes and Jacob Hill; great-grandchildren, Bo McGuire, Khloe McGuire, Jovi McGuire and Mercy Isbell.
Preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Hill and Madgie Lou Bradley Hill; brothers, Grady Hill, Quincy Hill and Hollan Hill; sisters, Birdie Clanton, Shelby Blackburn and Lola Pearl Richardson.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Thomas Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Heath Buchanan, Skyler Hughes, Jason Isbell, Chantry Barnett, Jacob Hill and Nick Van Wagoner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bo McGuire and Charles Elledge
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
