GREENHILL — John Douglas Hill, Sr., of Greenhill, AL, passed away May 21, 2023, at his residence. He was an auto parts salesman and manager and a member of Stutts Road Church of Christ. He was a devoted family man who loved and cherished his extensive family. He enjoyed collecting antiques and pottery and spending time with his two cats, Bear and Princess.

