MUSCLE SHOALS
Douglas Hunter, Sr. “Big Doug” 81 of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Casey Hagle and Shane Swinney will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by parents, Claude and Natalie Hunter and daughter-in-law, Renea Hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Crittenden Hunter; sons, Doug Hunter, Jr., Greg Hunter (Cortney), Scott Hunter (Leigh Ann): grandchildren, Lindsey Hunter, Jake Hunter (Sierra), Rachel Hunter, Carley Hunter, Griffin Hunter, Paul Hunter; great-grandchild, Scout Bullington.
He was a retired Electrician out of Sheffield Local Union #558 (64-year member) and a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church; he loved driving the church bus for the senior members of the church. His best memories were going to see the Gaithers, and grew up in Kingston, TN and became a graduate of Colbert County High School. He loved coaching youth sports and helped many kids in his batting cage. Also carried a team to participate in the Youth World Series in Kansas City. He loved all University of Alabama sports and the Atlanta Braves.
Pallbearers will be Randy Crittenden, Lynn Robbins, Darrell Miller, Hank Wix, Kimmy Dale Isbell, Jeff Sockwell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnny Crittenden, David Mayo, Dennis Hudson, Kenneth Horton.
